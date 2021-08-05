Stress on developing education, infrastructure in Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has stressed on the need for developing education and infrastructure in Yadgir district.

She was addressing a meeting here on Thursday.

Dr. Ragapriya reiterated that necessary land for the construction of science centre, central college, Ekalavya school, Sainik school and a university of horticulture should be identified immediately and proposal sent to the government for further action.

Meanwhile, officials told the Deputy Commissioner that a proposal has been sent to the State government to sanction 100 acres of land to establish a Sainik school in Kakkera village in Hunsagi taluk in the district. However, another 20 acres of land for the Ekalavya school and five acres for the science centre is required, they added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Prashant Hanagandi, Prabhu Dhore, District Skill Development Officer Prashant Hanagandi, Tahsildar Channamallappa Ganti and Deputy Director of Public Instructions Shantagowda Patil were present.