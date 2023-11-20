ADVERTISEMENT

Strengthening party in Old Mysore region among his priorities says Vijayendra

November 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Newly appointed president of BJP’s State unit, B.Y. Vijayendra said strengthening the party in Old Mysore region is among his priorities.

On a two-day visit to Mysuru and Mandya districts, Mr. Vijayendra emphasised the importance he was attaching to strengthening the party in the Old Mysore region, where the party had fared miserably in the last Assembly elections.

After referring to the need for the BJP to win in Old Mysore region if it has to come to power in the State while addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, he brought it up again while addressing a party workers’ meeting later in the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that he had a strong bond with Mysuru as the foundation for him to earn recognition across the State was laid by the support he enjoyed from party workers of Varuna assembly constituency along with others in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, Mr Vijayendra said more importance will be given to strengthening the party in region.

Later, addressing the gathering at a meeting of party workers from Mysuru City and Mysuru rural areas, the party’s State President said winning the next Assembly elections was one of the party’s goal and towards achieving it the party should win not only Varuna assembly constituency, but also other segments in Old Mysore region.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vijayendra also visited the residence of Mr. Shivakumar, who is the party’s booth president in Ward No. 42. The BJP’s State President called on writer S.L. Bhyrappa at his residence during his visit to Mysuru on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US