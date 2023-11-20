Strengthening party in Old Mysore region among his priorities says Vijayendra

November 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Newly appointed president of BJP’s State unit, B.Y. Vijayendra said strengthening the party in Old Mysore region is among his priorities.

On a two-day visit to Mysuru and Mandya districts, Mr. Vijayendra emphasised the importance he was attaching to strengthening the party in the Old Mysore region, where the party had fared miserably in the last Assembly elections.

After referring to the need for the BJP to win in Old Mysore region if it has to come to power in the State while addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, he brought it up again while addressing a party workers’ meeting later in the day.

Claiming that he had a strong bond with Mysuru as the foundation for him to earn recognition across the State was laid by the support he enjoyed from party workers of Varuna assembly constituency along with others in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, Mr Vijayendra said more importance will be given to strengthening the party in region.

Later, addressing the gathering at a meeting of party workers from Mysuru City and Mysuru rural areas, the party’s State President said winning the next Assembly elections was one of the party’s goal and towards achieving it the party should win not only Varuna assembly constituency, but also other segments in Old Mysore region.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vijayendra also visited the residence of Mr. Shivakumar, who is the party’s booth president in Ward No. 42. The BJP’s State President called on writer S.L. Bhyrappa at his residence during his visit to Mysuru on Monday.

