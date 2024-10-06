‘Strengthening of anganwadis key to tackling malnutrition among children’ 

“India is lagging when it comes to Human Development Index (HDI). Our neighboring countries are seeing some improvement on the index. Although we have plenty of natural and financial resources, we are not seeing improvement; and malnutrition existing in India is the reason for this. Anganwadi centers are working as a bridge to eradicate malnutrition. If these centres continue to function and the education of children is strengthened, then we can jump up on the index,” said S. Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court, on Sunday.

He was speaking at a seminar, ‘ICDS From Scheme to Law - towards securing Nutrition and Pre-Primary Education as a Right,’ organised by the Save ICDS, Save Children Forum on account of completion of 50 years of the Integrated Child Development Scheme aimed at addressing concerns like malnutrition and developmental needs of young children, pregnant and nursing mothers.

Justice Muralidhar stressed on the need to provide pre-primary education in anganwadi centres. “The number of malnourished children, who are mainly the children of the poor and the oppressed, has increased in India. The government should effectively use anganwadis to tackle malnutrition. To build a strong India, we need to empower anganwadi which strengthen children physically and academically.”

‘Raise salaries of anganwadi workers’

He also said that at a time when the seeds of caste discrimination, class division and hatred based on religion are being sown from an early stage itself, anganwadi workers have the bigger responsibility in curbing this. Hence, he reiterated that the salaries of the workers should be increased. “Anganwadi workers in various regions have been fighting for gratuity and they have obtained it in some states. Gratuity is their fair right,” he said.

‘Increase spending on nutrition’

Economist Madhura Swaminathan also spoke at the event and said that the government should increase its spending on the nutrition of children and nursing mothers in anganwadis.

“Although nursing mothers get nutritious food at anganwadis, it needs to be of higher quality. Currently, the government is spending ₹42 per day, and this is not enough for good quality nutritious food and hence, they should increase it to ₹82 per day. They are spending only ₹8 per day on nutrition for children. This is not enough at all, and it should be increased to eradicate malnutrition among children,” she said.

