Strengthen litigant-centric infrastructure: Justice Oka

There is a need to give priority to strengthening litigant-centric infrastructure in the State’s trial courts and use of modern technology for improving efficiency in the judiciary, said Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, the newly appointed Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Speaking at a traditional welcome ceremony arranged by the High Court and the Karnataka State Bar Council here on Monday, the Chief Justice said trial courts in Karnataka had far better infrastructure when compared with many other States. But I believe that our State has the potential to provide the best infrastructure to trial courts. We should endeavour to strengthen our trial courts. “When I talk about the infrastructure, I am not merely referring to modern and beautiful buildings, modern furniture and equipment. I am referring to litigant-centric infrastructure. We must assure that in our courts and in particular, our trial courts, the common man gets quick and quality justice.”

The litigants also must have “proper sitting facilities in court complexes, drinking water facility and toilet facilities, get correct and prompt information about the status of his case. He must quickly get certified copies of the court orders passed in his case,” he said, while emphasising that the judiciary must go for digitisation of court records to enhance transparency and improve efficiency.

The Chief Justice said that the judges and the members of the Bar must be ready to suffer inconvenience for the purposes of rendering service and providing quality justice to the common man.