ADVERTISEMENT

Strengthen lake bunds in Mandya before monsoon: ADC

March 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna presiding over a meeting of officials in Mandya on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After the breach of some lakes in Mandya during rains last year that left many areas flooded, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the district administration has asked the officials to strengthen the embankments of the lakes and other waterbodies ahead of monsoon to prevent such occurrences during rains this year.

In the meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee, in Mandya on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj told the officials concerned to take up repair works of the lakes coming under their jurisdiction since the levels have dropped in the waterbodies to facilitate the works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Mandya is in the grip of a heat wave and sought details from the officials on any incidents reported due to heat waves in the previous years.

The ADC was told that there was no shortage of fodder for the next 26 weeks.

The ADC directed the officials to complete all pending works taken up in areas that were affected by the rains last year and a report has to be submitted to him within 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US