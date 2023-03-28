Strengthen lake bunds in Mandya before monsoon: ADC

March 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

After the breach of some lakes in Mandya during rains last year that left many areas flooded, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the district administration has asked the officials to strengthen the embankments of the lakes and other waterbodies ahead of monsoon to prevent such occurrences during rains this year.

In the meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee, in Mandya on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj told the officials concerned to take up repair works of the lakes coming under their jurisdiction since the levels have dropped in the waterbodies to facilitate the works.

He said Mandya is in the grip of a heat wave and sought details from the officials on any incidents reported due to heat waves in the previous years.

The ADC was told that there was no shortage of fodder for the next 26 weeks.

The ADC directed the officials to complete all pending works taken up in areas that were affected by the rains last year and a report has to be submitted to him within 15 days.