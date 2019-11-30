‘Strengthen intelligence wing to check infiltration’

Opposing the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil has said that efforts should be made to prevent the initiative as it was “anti-poor and anti-middleclass”.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Senthil questioned the rationale behind the proposed move and said that it was not needed at all. “It will further create problems for the poor who are already facing several problems,” he said.

On the NRC for Assam, he said that it was necessary there as it was a problem of illegal immigrants. “For a State like Karnataka such an exercise is not required. The percentage of illegal immigrants in the State is less than 0.5 %. For such a small percentage of illegal immigrants, the Centre was proposing such an exercise,” he said.

Emphasising the need for continued efforts to address the issue of illegal immigrants, he said that the government should take adequate measures to check infiltration. Strengthening the intelligence wing was one such measure, he said.

Elaborating on the dangers involved in the exercise, he said that the very fact that NRC would make citizens produce documents of them being residents would cause problems. “If a genuine person fails to provide documents, he will become a suspected immigrant in his own motherland,” he said.

He said that for Assam alone, the government had to spend around ₹ 1,600 crore. “What will be the expenditure involved if NRC is launched for the whole nation?” he asked.

Expressing doubts over the Centre’s motive, he said that the BJP had been doing politics of fear and this exercise was meant to create fear among minorities. “They divide society on the lines of religion and this I oppose,” he said.

Labour union leaders Mahesh Pattar, Devanand Jagapur, Siddangouda Patil and others, who were present at the press conference, said that awareness campaigns would have to be conducted to sensitise people on the proposed NRC.