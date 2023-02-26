ADVERTISEMENT

Strengthen Buddhism, says Ambedkar’s grandson

February 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

He has called for establishing a Buddha Vihar in Mysuru if there was a site or plot available as it was in Bengaluru where a Buddha Vihar was established on a 5-acre plot donated by the Maharajas of Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

Bhimrao Yashwanth Rao Ambedkar leading a march as part of Buddha Maha Sammelana held in Mysuru on Sunday, February 26. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Buddhism needs to be strengthened in the southern States and the Scheduled Castes and OBCs should identify themselves as Buddhists in the next census, said Bhimrao Yahswanth Rao Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He was addressing a conference ‘’Buddha Maha Sammelana’’ organised in the city on Sunday, February 26. He said that Dr. B.R.Ambekdar converted to Buddhism in 1956 and had a vision of strengthening the religion and making it predominantly Buddhist and we have to strive to realise his dreams,’’ said Yashwanth Rao Ambedkar.

He said Buddhism has helped provide the foundation for the country and was evident in the depiction of Buddha’s statues and idols in the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, incorporation of Dharmachakra in the National Flag etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He called for establishing a Buddha Vihar in Mysuru if there was a site or plot available as it was in Bengaluru where a Buddha Vihar was established on a 5-acre plot donated by the Maharajas of Mysuru. The facilities can be used to run a school, provide training besides preaching Buddhism and its philosophy, Yashwanth Rao Ambedkar added.

Earlier, the participants of the conference conducted a march from Town Hall after garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to the venue of the conference. The conference was attended by senior Buddhist monks and members of the Samata Sainik Dal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US