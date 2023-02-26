Strengthen Buddhism, says Ambedkar’s grandson

February 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Buddhism needs to be strengthened in the southern States and the Scheduled Castes and OBCs should identify themselves as Buddhists in the next census, said Bhimrao Yahswanth Rao Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He was addressing a conference ‘’Buddha Maha Sammelana’’ organised in the city on Sunday, February 26. He said that Dr. B.R.Ambekdar converted to Buddhism in 1956 and had a vision of strengthening the religion and making it predominantly Buddhist and we have to strive to realise his dreams,’’ said Yashwanth Rao Ambedkar.

He said Buddhism has helped provide the foundation for the country and was evident in the depiction of Buddha’s statues and idols in the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, incorporation of Dharmachakra in the National Flag etc.

He called for establishing a Buddha Vihar in Mysuru if there was a site or plot available as it was in Bengaluru where a Buddha Vihar was established on a 5-acre plot donated by the Maharajas of Mysuru. The facilities can be used to run a school, provide training besides preaching Buddhism and its philosophy, Yashwanth Rao Ambedkar added.

Earlier, the participants of the conference conducted a march from Town Hall after garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to the venue of the conference. The conference was attended by senior Buddhist monks and members of the Samata Sainik Dal.