“Strengthen beat system and Hoysala patrolling”: CM

January 06, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed the city police to strengthen the beat system in the city to create a peaceful and fearless atmosphere. He said the police have to identify people who are living alone, especially women and senior citizens, in all police station limits and ensure their security by strengthening the beat system and Hoysala patrolling in the city.

Addressing a meeting of the top brass of Bengaluru City Police on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that crime rate had indeed come down ever since Congress came to power. “We cannot completely put a stop to crime. However, many crimes can be prevented through effective policing. The Department needs to work effectively to prevent crimes that can be prevented by strengthening the police beat system and Hoysala patrolling. Police should take strict action against rowdy elements and those who take law into their hands,” the Chief Minister said.

The chief minister said containing the drug menace was one of the top priorities of the government and the city police needs to resolve to collectively fight this menace effectively. “Every officer from the last person on the ground to the top brass need to collectively work to rid the city of the drug menace,” he said.

The chief minister also warned police officials against having links with realtors and anti-social elements. “People lose hope in the police department if they find you having links with realtors and being involved with anti-social elements yourselves. The government will initiate strict action in such cases,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah complimented the city police for ensuring an incident-free new year celebrations in the city.

