Streetlights along ORR to be fully functional by Nov. 30

November 19, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The ongoing underground cabling for streetlights along the 42-km Outer Ring Road is slated to be completed by November 30 and the streetlights will be fully functional by then.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is carrying out the under ground cabling and light installation works. Senior officials of the MCC and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha inspected the work in progress on Saturday. Mr. Simha said that 83 km of cables have to be laid along the ORR stretch and work on laying 78 km of cables has already been completed. Only 5 km of cables have to be drawn and meanwhile installation of LED lights is also in progress.

The MCC has given the contractors 15 days’ time to complete the remaining portion of the work and ensure that the lights along the ORR are lit up by November 30, said Mayor Shivakumar.

Though the ORR was completed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, it was transferred to the National Highways Authority of India. The MCC had refused to take up the maintenance on the grounds that the ORR was not in its jurisdiction.

In the interim power supply was also disconnected owing to non-payment of bills and the MUDA made a one-time payment to clear the arrears amounting to ₹12 crore. The issue was resolved early this year when it was decided that the MCC would maintain it with MUDA meeting a portion of the cost.

In the interim the wiring had to be replaced as they were gnawed by rodents and hence the project to rewire and install LED bulbs was taken up.

Mr. Shivakumar said there will be real-time monitoring of the LED streetlights by the MCC which will also foot the monthly power bill. Since LED bulbs are being used there will be energy efficiency and reduction in power consumption compared to incandescent bulbs or tubelights, he added.

More than 2,100 poles had to be erected or replaced and about 4,200 LED bulbs have to be installed. The current development is expected to bring reprieve to motorists and the general public. A slew of residential areas are cropping up along the Outer Ring Road and it is the only approach road to many of the localities. Hence there were persistent complaints of non-functional streetlights along the ORR, forcing the authorities to take up the project.