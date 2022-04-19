Street vendors take part in MCC’s session

Street vendors took part in a day-long session organised as part of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVAnidhi) by the Mysore City Corporation in association with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), here on Monday.

‘SVAnidhi Samriddhi Mela’ was organised to educate the street vendors about the Centre’s scheme and urge them to make use of its benefits.

Acting Mayor Sunanda Palanetra inaugurated the event and said the camp highlights the Centre’s eight schemes and their benefits. She said the PM SVANidhi was launched to help street vendors hit by the pandemic-induced lockdown. The objective was to help the vendors become financially stable after the problems they faced during the lockdown and the COVID-19 crisis.

MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa said the outlining of all registered street vendors was underway in the city. The family members of the street vendors have to be documented as part of the scheme, she said, adding that over 10,000 applications seeking ₹10,000 loan under the scheme have been received by the MCC.

As many as 16,000 applications had been submitted to various banks by the vendors seeking loans for resuming their living hit by the pandemic, and many have received financial help.