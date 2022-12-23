ADVERTISEMENT

Street vendors’ bill passed

December 23, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Karnataka Stamp (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022, to give effect to the proposal made in the State Budget 2022-23 to remit the stamp duty on loan agreements executed by the street vendors under the scheme PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi).

There is no expenditure involved in the legislative measure.

The Bill said the government in the public interest would remit the stamp duty payable on loan agreements executed by the street vendors under the scheme to PM SVANidhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US