Street vendors’ bill passed

December 23, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Karnataka Stamp (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022, to give effect to the proposal made in the State Budget 2022-23 to remit the stamp duty on loan agreements executed by the street vendors under the scheme PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi).

There is no expenditure involved in the legislative measure.

The Bill said the government in the public interest would remit the stamp duty payable on loan agreements executed by the street vendors under the scheme to PM SVANidhi.