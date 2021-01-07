Karnataka

Street vendors attack corporation officials

Violence erupted in Kalaburagi city as street vendors attacked a group of corporation staff when they tried to clear pushcarts occupying the main streets here on Wednesday morning.

The vendors attacked Kalaburagi City Corporation staff, including Health Inspector Tukkreddy, Environment Engineer Baburao and two pourakarmikas Jasveer Singh and Sharnabasappa, during the ongoing drive to evict street vendors in the city.

Street vendors Nazeer and Iliyas, who were selling tender coconuts on pushcarts, attacked the corporation employees when the latter asked them to clear out from the place.

A case has been registered against the two accused in the RG Police Station.

