Street vendor plans onerous journey for larger good

February 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 33-year-old banana seller plans to cycle 1,800 km to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a memorandum seeking the inclusion of Koli and its synonymous communities in the Scheduled Tribes list

The street vendor from Kalaburagi is committed to the cause and has the perseverance to cycle 1,800 km alone to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit the memorandum in support of the demand.

Rajashekar Baburao Jamadar will start his solo journey on his bicycle to the national capital on February 15.

Though he vaguely knows about the benefits the community will get if it is included in the Scheduled Tribes list, his determination to cycle 1,800 km alone shows his concern for his people.

Coming from a humble background, Rajashekar is pursuing his final year Bachelor of Law degree and also sells bananas and other fruits on a pushcart to earn a living. He is the youngest of three siblings. Even his elder brother and mother sell fruits to keep the kitchen hearth burning. He lost his father a few months ago and the family lives from hand to mouth on what it earns selling fruits.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that “many of our community leaders have been fighting for the same cause for decades. But the consecutive governments have not responded to the long-pending demand. In 2014, when Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, I made up my mind to meet him with the decades-old demand of the community.”

Rajashekar, on his plan to reach New Delhi, said that he will cover 50 km-60 km on a daily basis. He will also explain his cause to the people he will meet on the way. His cycle will have a national flag, a Kannada flag and pictures of social reformers, including Buddha, Basaveshwara, Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah, B.R. Ambedkar, and also the pictures of Mahayogini Matha Manikeshwari and Koli community leader late Vittal Heroor.

“Initially, I made all efforts to launch a cycle rally to New Delhi along with a group of people from the community to meet the Prime Minister, but not even a single person favoured my idea nor were they ready to accompany me on the arduous journey. Even my relatives advised me to drop the idea of cycling 1,800 km alone to New Delhi,” Rajashekar said.

“Though the cause is a pious one, my mother is worried about the risk factor involved in the onerous journey. And, she is bidding adieu to me with a heavy heart and, reluctantly. I know the difficulties I will face every single moment throughout my journey, but I am confident that I will reach New Delhi. And, I will not return until I meet Mr. Modi,” Rajashekar added.