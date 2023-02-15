Street vendor embarks on an onerous journey

February 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Street vendor Rajashekar Jamadar, along with his elder brother Ramteerth Jamadar, on Wednesday embarked on his 1,800 km cycling expedition from Kalaburagi to New Delhi to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Scheduled Castes status for Koli and synonymous communities.

Rajashekar Jamadar and Ramteerth Jamadar visited the Sharanabasaveshwar Temple and paid obeisance to Lord Sharanbasveshwar before starting the onerous journey.

The expedition was flagged off by community seer and leaders at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk.