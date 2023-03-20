Street vendor and his brother cycle 1,800 km to Delhi to meet Prime Minister

March 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Street vendor Rajashekar Jamadar, along with his elder brother, Ramteerth Jamadar, who launched a 1,800-kilometre cycling expedition from Kalaburagi to New Delhi to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Centre accord Scheduled Tribes status for Koli and its synonyms, reached New Delhi on Sunday.

The brothers started their ride on February 15 from Kalaburagi and passed through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan before reaching New Delhi, traversing about 1,800 km in 33 days.

They staged a symbolic sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Mr. Ramteerth Jamadar, speaking to The Hindu over phone, said that they will meet the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday or Wednesday.