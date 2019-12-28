Street plays to create awareness

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday launched a drive to create public awareness through street plays on segregating waste at source.

This is in the run up to the launch of Swachh Bharat survey which will commence from January 4, 2020, in a phase-wise manner across the country. However, the date of the survey in Mysuru is yet to be announced.

The plays will be conducted at 150 locations covering all the 65 wards of the MCC. A troupe from Bengaluru has been roped in for the purpose.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said the drive will be held for 15 days and is expected to create greater awareness not only on source segregation but also on plastic management. Meanwhile, MCC officials completed the submission of documents for Swachh Survekshan on Friday which was also the last date to update information.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 will be conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and is touted as the world’s largest cleanliness survey. It will cover more than 4,370 towns and cities over a period of 28 days from January 4.

In a bid to attain garbage-free status, the survey had introduced star rating during 2019 exercise and Mysuru had secured 5 stars while no city achieved the 7 star rating. Similarly, this year, the authorities have announced Water PLUS as one of the protocols in the survey and this entails additional emphasis on waste water recycling.

Given Mysuru’s existing facilities for waste water treatment and recycling the same, the authorities here believe it has given the city an edge over other urban bodies. In the 2019 survey, Mysuru was ranked the third cleanest city in the country and the MCC is bracing to regain the top slot this year. Mysuru has consistently been ranked in the top 5 and has twice bagged the cleanest city tag – 2015 and 2016.