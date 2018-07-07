Street lights on ORR: MUDA agrees to short-term maintenance

The issue of the maintenance of street lights on the six-lane 42.5 km long Outer Ring Road (ORR) here has been resolved with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) agreeing to maintain the lights for three months. Thereafter, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has to take over from it.

Most areas of the ORR would plunge into darkness due to non-functioning street lights after a row between the MUDA and the MCC on who should maintain them. The non-functioning lights had caused major inconvenience to motorists and had also resulted in accidents.

Following complaints, Pratap Simha, MP, Mysuru, convened a meeting of officials from MUDA, MCC and the National Highways Authority of India (which has taken over the ORR from MUDA) on Thursday. MCC Superintendent Engineer Suresh Babu, MCC Executive Engineer Lakshman Gowda and others attended the meeting. They discussed that street lights were not working either because of fused bulbs, damaged wires or disruption in power supply.

With NHAI clarifying that could not maintain the lights, the two local bodies had to sort out the issue in the interest of public safety. The meeting finally resolved the issue with the MUDA agreeing to maintain them for the time being until further arrangements were made.

The MUDA is expected to incur an expenditure of ₹2 crore a year for maintaining the street lights, including the electricity charges. The issue between the two has put the motorists in risk since heavy vehicles operate at break-neck speed on ORR, putting the lives of commuters in jeopardy.