Street dogs bite student in Mysuru school campus

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 19:10 IST

A student of class V was bit by stray dogs that entered the compound of a school at Siddharthanagar in Mysuru recently. This sparked serious concern among the injured boy’s parents.

The student’s father Prasi J., a constable with Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mysuru, alleged that a pack of stray dogs pounced upon his ten-year-old son studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mysuru when he was proceeding to the medical centre in school campus from his class on June 11. The dogs had mauled his son and bitten him at several places over his body, he alleged.

After receiving a call from the school authorities, he rushed to the school and took him to Railway Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. He was later admitted to a private hospital for treatment and discharged on Saturday, he claimed while alleging negligence by the school authorities.

However, the School Principal said that the stray dogs had entered the compound from a drain, escaping the attention of the security personnel manning the entrance. A teacher had chased the street dogs away and the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, the principal said.

He said that the school authorities had already complained against the dumping of garbage along the school compound, which was responsible for the street dog menace faced by the school. “We have given a complaint to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials against the garbage menace,” the Principal said.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father said that he had complained to the Childline as well as the City police authorities against the alleged negligence by the school authorities.