Street art festival back in Mysuru

Chitra Santhe, the street art festival, and Hasiru Santhe, the organic mela, will be held together here as part of the Dasara festivities on Saturday.

The day-long events will happen in the sprawling Krishnaraja Boulevard, one of the city’s widest roads that abuts heritage structures, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consequently, Krishnaraja Boulevard will be out of bounds for motorists from dawn to dusk as the area will be turned into a ‘traffic-free’ zone to facilitate movement of people around the road stretch — from Oriental Research Institute till Maharaja College circle — freely shopping for art and farm produce.

Besides works by artists drawn from the State and outside, Chitra Santhe will also feature spot painting, pencil art, demonstration on sand art, calligraphy, face painting, mural art, and other art forms.

A workshop by progressive farmers, a rendition of Raitha Geethe and Ranga Geethe, rendition of folk songs, magic shows for children and folk dance performances will be part of Hasiru Santhe, which will feature farmers selling their organic produce besides some rare produce and varieties.

Deputy Commissioner and Dasara special officer Abhiram G. Sankar told reporters recently that 100 stalls would be open at the venue. On the occasion, visitors will be told about the importance of millets (siridanya) and organic produce. Cultural shows will be held on the road stretch between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

After 5 p.m., traffic will be restored to facilitate people visiting the Dasara Food Mela at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds and the Yuva Dasara programmes at the Maharaja College Grounds.