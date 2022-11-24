Stree Shakthi powering agarbatti sector, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

November 24, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The agarbatti industry in India employs close to five lakh persons, of which three lakh workers are from Karnataka. More importantly, around 80% of these workers are women, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the audience after inaugurating the International Agarbatti Expo and Conference at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday November 24.

“Majority of workers in the agarbatti industry are women. This is totally in alignment with the government’s ‘Stree Shakthi Scheme’, which empowers rural women by providing training, employment, wealth generation schemes and subsidies to make them financially independent,” the Chief Minister said.

The geographical indication (GI) status of agarbatti has been awarded to Mysuru Agarbatti. Karnataka is home to some of the most mesmerising fragrances, like Jasmine and sandalwood.

“Agarbatti and fragrance is part of the business of spreading happiness. It elevates the mood and makes us feel cheerful. In such small things, there is a lot of happiness,’‘ he added.

The government of Karnataka is in the process of coming up with a new Forest Act for the State, which would include ease of doing business for the agarbatti industry.

India’s agarbatti sector has been traditionally growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6%, but is now witnessing double-digit growth. Exports grew 15% as agarbatti, a traditional product used only for worship, is now perceived as a lifestyle product and is used by all age groups for various reasons, including worship, home aroma, meditation/relaxation, and spirituality, as per All India Agarbatti Manufacturers’ Association (AIAMA), which represents over 800 agarbatti manufacturers.

Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA said the industry apex body would work closely with the government to ensure a broader engagement in order to help all stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and society.

According to AIAMA, this is the first time that the agarbatti industry is holding an event of this scale. The three-day expo between November 24 and 26 has been conceptualised around the theme of ‘Traditionally Modern’. Around 170 exhibitors from India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and a few European countries are participating. Around 8,000 delegates are expected to visit the expo. Department of Post has released special edition picture postcard to commemorate this occasion.