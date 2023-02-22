Strays and Mudhol hounds have made it to Budget, but not Christians, rues Vinisha Nero

February 22, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Expressing concern that the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ignored the Christian community, nominated Anglo Indian MLA Vinisha Nero on Wednesday remarked: “Even stray dogs and Mudhol hounds have made it the State Budget [in reference to scheme for adoption of stray dogs and development of Mudhol hounds], but not Christians.”

Participating in a debate on the Budget in the Assembly, Ms. Nero demanded that the government should give ₹200 crore for the welfare of the Christian community. She also sought formation of the Christian Development Council.

She also expressed sadness over the Union government’s stand against the provision for nomination of Anglo Indians to Legislative Assemblies. “Perhaps I am the last Anglo Indian nominated MLA.”