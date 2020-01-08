Karnataka

Stray dogs chase, attack three children

Three children were admitted to the district hospital after stray dogs chased and attacked them in Gandhi Nagar, Mannat Colony and Mal Maruti area in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The names of the injured children were given as Shah Nawaz (3), Faizan (5) and Adiba Syed (11). They are being treated and are now out of danger, doctors said.

Their parents have filed a complaint with the city corporation officials urging them to check stray dog menace.

