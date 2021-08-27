Stray dogs, cats are close to them

K. Poovappa and his wife Ragini feeding freshly cooked food to stray dogs and cats in Hampankatta in Mangaluru.Raghava M.

MANGALURU

27 August 2021 18:54 IST

Hampankatta couple have been feeding them for the last 16 years

For the last 16 years Reserve Police Sub-Inspector K. Poovappa and his wife have been feeding these stray dogs and cats properly cooked hot food in the Hampankatta area here.

Mr. Poovappa and his wife, Ragini, stay in the police quarters in Hampankatta. They prepare rice and chicken curry in the morning and evening. The food is neatly packed in newspapers. Before leaving for VIP escort duty and other duties in the morning, Mr. Poovappa walks nearly an hour to feed stray dogs at different points between the police quarters and the office of the Police Commissioner. He does the same after he returns home from work.

There are about 10 cats in and around the couple’s house and they feed them the local bhootai fish every day. The bonding with these stray animals, Mr. Poovappa says, developed during their days in Talapady village. “There were a good number of dogs in the open spaces near our house and we developed a close bonding with them. Our association has since continued after we moved to Hampankatta 16 years ago,” he said.

The couple feed about 50 dogs and 10 cats every day. The cooked rice is mixed with curry made using chicken liver which the dogs like.

Chicken bone pieces are boiled after soaking them in turmeric water. Rice curry is neatly packed and each packet is offered to a dog along with a piece of chicken bone. And, the dogs dutifully wait for the food that he brings them.

While feeding is done leisurely during the off-days, on working days Mr. Poovappa completes it before leaving for duty around 9 a.m. “We make it a point not to keep these animals starving. Care is also taken to ensure this food does not spoil their stomach,” he said.

After dogs eat the food, Mr. Poovappa disposes of the newspapers in which the lunch is packed. Mr. Poovappa carries biscuit packets in his vehicle and feeds stray dogs at the Circuit House and the places he visits while on duty.

In addition to feeding, Mr. Poovappa takes care of stray dogs that are ill and provide them necessary medicine.

Asked about the money he spends every month on feeding and medical care, Mr. Poovappa said that he has not kept an account of it as these animals “are part of my family”. He adds that it roughly comes to around Rs. 14,000 per month.