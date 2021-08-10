Stray dogs attack four children

Four children playing on the street outside their houses received serious injuries after being attacked by stray dogs in the Muslim Chowk locality in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The dogs attacked a two-year-old boy causing injuries in his legs and arms. They also attacked two other boys causing injuries on their hand and shoulder. Meanwhile, they ate a portion of the skin in the head of a four-year-old child. All the victims have been admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.

Residents said that the Kalaburagi City Corporation has failed in controlling the street dog menace and urged the corporation to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes.