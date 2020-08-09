Stranded shepherd rescuedfrom island near Narayanpur

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rescued a shepherd stranded in an island between Melinagaddi and Chayabhagavathi near Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district.
The shepherd and his 230 sheep were stranded on the island after a heavy amount of water was discharged from the reservoir into the Krishna.
According to sources, Topanna (20) had taken his sheep to the island for grazing on Friday.
He and the sheep were stranded as the water level in the river increased suddenly and surrounded the island owing to heavy discharge. Left with no option, he remained on the island with his sheep for nearly 50 hours.
NDRF team
When the incident came to light, MLA Narasimha Naik informed the district administration and also extended cooperation to bring the NDRF team from Hyderabad. The team arrived in Narayanpur on Saturday night.
The team which had 16 members started rescue operation at 5 a.m. on Sunday, after the location of the stranded shepherd was identified.
Nine-hour operation
“The rescue operation took nearly nine hours to be completed,” Vinay Patil, Tahsildar of Hunsagi, told The Hindu over phone. He added that the shepherd was shifted to a health centre at Rajan Kollur for preliminary check.
Mr. Narasimha Naik, who felicitated the NDRF team, said that the timely arrival and the continuous efforts of the NDRF team helped rescue the shepherd.
He urged shepherds and villagers not to go near the river course for any reason as the water level has been increasing owing to heavy discharge to maintain the reservoir level.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath