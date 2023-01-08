HamberMenu
Stranded Russian seeks help to travel back home

January 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A young man from Russia was seen in Belagavi on Sunday, holding a placard seeking money to travel back home.

The young man was standing for hours at the corner of Ganapat Galli in the old city.

He said that his name is Arch and that he was from Russia. He held a placard that said: Traveling Without Money, Please Help. He was also holding an empty box to collect contributions.

In a few moments, he became the centre of attraction. While some donated some Indian rupees and coins, others began taking his pictures and shooting his videos. He spoke English with difficulty but communicated that he needed help.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said that the young man will be contacted by his officers who will try to help him out in some way.

