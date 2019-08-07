Stranded police officials in Karnataka brought back to safety

Seven people, including Dharwad Assistant Commissioner Zuber Ahmad and Sub-Inspector Jayapal, had to spend a whole night on an isle amidst Tuprihalla stream, as they got stranded during a rescue operation on Tuesday night.

Mr. Zuber and Mr. Jayapal, along with the fire and emergency personnel, had been to Shirkol village in Navalgund taluk to rescue a person from floods. However, their boat got stuck in between two pegs used for tying up the cattle. Though two divers tried to reach them at 3 p.m, Mr. Ahmad was against it. Later, another boat brought from Bagalkote was despatched to rescue them and they were brought back to safety at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, said a release.