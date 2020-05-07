Stranded Kodagu students in Indore return to Madikeri

As many as 21 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madikeri, who had been stranded at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, were safely brought to Madikeri much to the relief of their parents. The students could not return to their homes due to travel restrictions resulting from lockdown curbs.

Also, about 24 students from the Jawahar Navodaya School in Indore had come to Madikeri on an exchange programme and they too got stuck unable to go back to their homes in Madhya Pradesh.

With the coordination from the administrations in Kodagu and Indore, a decision was taken to ferry the students up to Kolhapur in Maharashtra from both places – Madikeri and Indore – and the respective school authorities would pick them midway. Accordingly, the students from the Madikeri school arrived on Thursday. The students had left to their respective destinations in buses on May 5 after the lockdown was eased, facilitating the inter-state movement of stranded persons.

Kodagu DHO Mohan said the students underwent medical screening at their school.