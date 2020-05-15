Stranded in Dhaka with no help

Bengaluru

15 May 2020 23:37 IST

A group of people from Karnataka is waiting to be evacuated

A group of people from Karnataka, stranded in Dhaka, have demanded that both the Union and State governments should make a coordinated effort to evacuate them. They have said that they are in distress and left high and dry by the authorities.

Prasanna Srujan Reddy Chinta, who has been stranded in Dhaka since March 24, said there are around 75 to 80 people from the State stuck in the capital of Bangladesh.

“I had come for business purpose and have been stuck here for over 50 days. People are in distress and no one is addressing our grievances. We are spending a huge amount of money for accommodation and food. After the lockdown was imposed, I tried to reach India through land route. However, authorities denied permission and asked me to go back. Our family members are very concerned,” Mr. Chinta said.

Stranded people from the State maintain that the High Commission of India had promised to accommodate them on a flight that left to Chennai on May 14. However, the plan was dropped without giving any valid reason. “Had authorities made a coordinated effort, we could have reached Bengaluru at least by road form Chennai; unfortunately that did not happen,” said another stranded person from the State who did not wished to be named.

‘No flight to Bengaluru’

Srinivas V., who is also stranded, said, “Flights under Vande Bharat Mission were operated from Dhaka to Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Chennai, and other places. But no fights were planned to Bengaluru. Owing to COVID-19, I have lost my job and living here has become very difficult without any income source. The State government should a take up the issue with the Central authorities.”

Those stranded say they have tried all types of media, including social media, to reach out to the governments and heads of various institutions, but are yet to receive a positive response from them.