STPI’s new incubation centre set to give a boost to IT industry in Mysuru

Facility likely to be inaugurated during Dasara

September 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The STPIs new building and incubation centre, coming up at a cost of ₹27.64 crore, is nearing completion in Mysuru.

The STPIs new building and incubation centre, coming up at a cost of ₹27.64 crore, is nearing completion in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The new building and the incubation centre of the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) in the city is expected to give a boost to IT sector in Mysuru and draw companies keen to start operating in Mysuru.

The project, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is expected to give a fillip to software growth in the city and is being completed at a cost of ₹27.64 crore.

It will have a 200-seater plug and play facility for new companies to start operations apart from semi-furnished raw space of 6500 sq.ft. The network operations entre for providing high speed data communication facilities, 100-seater auditorium, conference room, discussion rooms and other common facilities have been provided in the STPI’s new building and the project is in its final stage of completion.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who conducted a site inspection on Friday said that the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar has agreed to inaugurate the new facility and the dates have to be finalized and may coincide anytime during Dasara.

The STPI Mysuru Centre is being established on an area of 2.36 acres of land and is located in the prime hub of industrial area at Hebbal. It abuts major IT units like Infosys, L &T, Wipro, Kaynes Technology, SPI, Cynet DLM and other MSME and SSI units operating in the vicinity.

Out of 2.26 acres of land, the built-up space of 40,000 sq.ft comprises ground plus 2 floors with basement and encompases an area of 1.36 acres.

The facilities provided at STPI Mysuru include STP and EHTP services, high-speed data communication services, incubation services, last-mile connectivity and local loop, SafeNet virtual - UTM, Managed IT services, Managed E-mail services, back up services for disaster management, domain housing services, website hosting service, tape vaulting services etc.

The technology incubation centre will be fully furnished and have state-of-the-art technology, server room and network operation centre, discussion rooms and cafetaria among others.

Though STPI established a centre in Mysuru way back in 1998, it functioned out from the SJCE campus premises in the absence of its own building.

The establishment of STPI new building comes at a time when Mysuru is being promoted and developed as a preferred IT destination. With the software companies showing an inclination to move to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, it was felt that there was an urgent need to create an ecosystem in Mysuru with the collaborative effort of the government, academia and industry.

According to STPI, the ecosystem will enable the industry to start their new business, attract and retain talent in Mysuru and expand their operations. One of the major gaps all these years for Mysuru to attract a medium-sized company was the lack of readily usable IT infrastructure like IT parks, Plug and Play Incubation Centre and the new facility will help plug it.

