STP and sewerage network projects at KC Valley delayed

The construction of the 150 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC Valley) and laying of sewerage network will not be completed by July-end as planned. Senior officials of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) admitted that work had come to halt on account of the lockdown. Though restrictions have eased, labour is a problem.

A senior BWSSB engineer said that with migrants heading to their hometowns, getting labour was a problem. “We had around 300 labourers working on the STP. Now, it has come down to around 90,” the official said.

The STP, once completed, will play a crucial role in the rejuvenation, maintenance and protection of the infamous Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

According to the interim report of the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee to oversee the rejuvenation and protection of Agara, Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the STP was slated to be completed by July 30.

The committee had directed BWSSB to set up all the STPs related to Bellandur and Varthur lakes and lay the sewerage network before September 30. These works, too, may see a delay.

Gangadhar B.C., chief engineer (wastewater management), BWSSB, said they anticipate a delay of six to eight months. “The 210 MLD-capacity Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station (ISPS) at Koramangala Sports Complex is ready. It is from here sewage will be pumped to KC valley STP,” he said.

However, the laying of the 1,800 mm pipeline in the storm water drain to pump sewage from ISPS to KC Valley STP, which was scheduled to be completed before the KC Valley STP, has also been delayed. Work on four km of the 5.3 km has been completed. Mr. Gangadhar said that the onset of the monsoon will also affect deadlines. “But the pipes will be laid before the completion of the STP.”

A senior BWSSB official told The Hindu that BWSSB would write to NGT on the delay. “Around 80% of the STP work is complete. The delay has been due to unforeseen circumstances,” the official said.

Two STPs linked to Bellandur and Varthur lakes – Sarakki (5 MLD) and Hulimavu (10 MLD) – have been completed and commissioned. The STP at Agaram was recently completed and the STP at Chikkabeguru will be completed by July 2020.