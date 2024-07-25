Stormy monsoon session ends a day ahead of schedule amid dharna by Opposition over MUDA row

Both Houses of the Karnataka legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the schedule, amid furore created by BJP and JD(S) members who resumed their overnight dharna demanding permission to debate the alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to land-losers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife.

With this, the monsoon session of the State legislature, which had commenced on July 15 and transacted for eight days, came to an end. The session, which turned out to be one of the stormiest in recent times, was marked by skirmishes over the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and MUDA. The Opposition parties have been demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation over the two alleged irregularities.

Slew of Bills

Before being adjourned sine die, both Houses saw hectic transactions as a slew of Bills as well as four resolutions that decry the stand of the Centre were adopted amid protest by the Opposition members.

Earlier on Thursday, the Assembly had to be adjourned for a brief time before the final adjournment to ensure order as the Opposition members indulged in a vociferous protest marked by shouting of slogans against the Chief Minister and Speaker U.T. Khader for denying permission to debate the MUDA scam.

Soon after the Houses were adjourned, BJP and JD(S) members took out a padayatra to the Raj Bhavan and petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, appealing to him to direct the Chief Minister to quit in the wake of alleged scams in the ST corporation and MUDA.

They alleged that while the money meant for Dalit welfare had been siphoned off from the ST corporation, the land of a Dalit family had been transferred to the Chief Minister’s wife in the MUDA scam. Funds to the tune of ₹25,000 crore meant for Dalit welfare had been “diverted” by the Congress government to other works much against norms, they alleged.

Declaring that the BJP would take the issue to a logical end, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra told media persons that the future course of struggle would be decided in consultation with the JD(S).

Padayatra to Mysuru

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said the party was getting ready to take out a padayatra along with the JD(S) from Bengaluru to Mysuru to build pressure on the Chief Minister to quit. The party is said to be working on the modalities of the padayatra, which it proposes to begin next week. The JD(S) will have a crucial role in the padayatra as it has significant political influence in the areas through which the padayatra would be taken out, sources said.

When asked about the BJP’s padayatra plan, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “Let them walk to Delhi. We will release a list of their scams and expose them.”

Governor sought explanation from CM on MUDA: Vijayendra

Mr. Vijayendra on Thursday claimed that the Governor had sought an explanation from the Chief Minister on alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by MUDA.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Mr. Vijayendra referred to Wednesday’s meeting with the Governor and said it was the Governor who had called the Chief Minister to discuss about the alleged scam in MUDA.