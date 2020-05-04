Stores open, but liquor to cost more from May 5 in Karnataka

The relaxation in lockdown rules that saw liquor shops opening their doors saw bumper queues and business on Monday. But from Tuesday, consumers will have to shell out more for liquor.

Excise Department officials said that according to the budgetary proposal, the price of Indian-made Liquor (IML) will be increased by 6% from Tuesday. “The lockdown has been in place for more than a month. On Monday, shop owners sold the old stock. From Tuesday, they will get fresh supply of liquor with revised price tag. The State Budget for the current financial year had proposed a 6% increase in the price of IML. The price of beer will remain unchanged,” an official.

The Excise Commissioner, in a press release, said that on Monday, 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of IML were sold, generating ₹45 crore in revenue.