Storage in hydel reservoirs marginally lesser than previous year

It is expected to surpass last year’s level if rains continue for some more days

Though rains have wrecked havoc in Malnad region in the last few days, the storage in the three major hydel reservoirs of the State located in this region is marginally lesser when compared with the position in the corresponding period during previous year.

The energy equivalent of total storage in the three major hydel reservoirs of Linganamakki, Mani and Supa on Tuesday morning was lesser by 241 million units (MUs) when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

Aggressive spell

Officials of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, who operate the hydel stations associated with these reservoirs, attribute this to the fact that there was a delay in the commencement of aggressive spell of rains this year compared with the previous year. However, they feel that the gap is bound to be bridged within a few days if the rains continue to lash the catchment areas with same vigour for some more time.

Interestingly, the inflows are much higher now when compared with those during the previous year. All the three hydel reservoirs are getting inflows that can help generate nearly 140 MUs a day as against over 35 MUs during the previous year.

The three reservoirs had a cumulate storage of 34.59% by 8 a.m. on Tuesday as against 37.37% on the corresponding day during the previous year, according to the official data.

In absolute terms, the total energy equivalent of cumulative storage in the three reservoirs is 3,005 MUs now as against the previous year’s level of 3,247 MUs. This would mean that the State can use 8.23 MUs of hydel energy per day if the storage has to last till the next monsoon as against the availability of 8.9 units a day during the previous year.

Reservoir-wise storage shows that Linganamakki has a storage of 38.87% as against 40.97% during the previous year while Supa has 29.99% as against 39.09% during the previous year. However, Mani reservoir has a storage of 29.44% as against the previous year’s level of 14.89%.

The power generation authorities feel that the situation with respect to storage is healthy. They are hoping that there would be repeated spells of good rains so that the storage position would further improve, giving energy security to the State.

Crucial during summer

Hydel energy is mainly being used in Karnataka to manage the peak load. It plays a major role in handling peak demand during summer months when the demand for power shoots up. A healthy storage in these three hydel reservoirs would ensure that the summer months would pass off without any power problems.