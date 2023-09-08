Stoppage for all Express trains sought at Yadgir Railway Station

September 08, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - YADGIR

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has urged the railway officials of Guntakal division, under which Yadgir Railway Station falls, to provide stoppage for all Express trains, including the proposed new trains, at Yadgir.

Led by Bheem Naik, the vedike activists submitted a memorandum mentioning the significance of Yadgir Railway Station, which, they said, is one of the highest earning stations under Guntakal division.

They said that despite being the highest revenue earner, the facilities provided to passengers at Yadgir Railway Station are very poor. There are no proper platforms and illumination in the railway station and consequently, passengers are forced to walk in the dark at night, they said.

The vedike activists urged the authorities to provide an escalator to connect the newly constructed foot overbridge.

Mallu Malikeri, Siddu Naik Hattikuni, Vishwaradhya Dimme and others were present.

