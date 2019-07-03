Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha, here on Tuesday, instructed officers of Urban Development to prepare an action plant to stop waste water from flowing into rivers in the district.

At a meeting, the DC said Yagahi river had been polluted as there was no measure to stop waste water reaching the river bed. He told the officers of urban local bodies in Hassan and Belur to carry out a field study and prepare an action plan.

B.A. Paramesh, commissioner, Hassan CMC, said waste water generated in several parts of the city gets mixed with water at Hunasinakere, a tank, and thereby reaches Yagachi. “There is a need to install purifiers at tanks,” he said. Senior officers of Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board were present at the meeting.