Stop Waqf adalats and withdraw notices, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during BJP leaders’ visit to Vijayapura

A team of BJP leaders visited Vijayapura on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) to speak to officers and meet farmers who have complained that they have received notices from Waqf Board notices. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, and other leaders were present.

Mr. Joshi alleged that the Congress government in the State was trying to take over the lands of farmers to appease the minorities. “Such blind appeasement is of no use. They opposed the amendment to Article 370 of the Constitution. But they were unable to come to power independently in Kashmir,” he said.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is using the 2013 Waqf Act to do as they please. We are making amendments to the 2013 law and bringing in a new law.,” Mr. Joshi said.

He said that waqf adalats being conducted by minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan in various districts had put unfair pressure on officers to mutate farm lands as Waqf lands. “Revenue officers have resisted pressure from earlier governments. But now, they are facing threat of action by the minister. Now they are forced to issue notices and include the name of the Waqf Board in land documents. This is wrong and unacceptable. Action should be taken against revenue officers who have issued notices or mutated documents”, Mr. Joshi said. He demanded suspension of tahashildars in Indi and Sindagi taluks.

“Minister Mr. Khan had earlier said during the Waqf adalat in Vijayapura that it was being conducted on the instruction of the CM. The CM should clarify his stand or take action against Mr. Khan if he has misused his name,” he demanded. Mr. Joshi read a copy of the Waqf court proceedings held in Vijayapura.

“The Chief minister should issue orders to stop Waqf adalats. All notices should be withdrawn and mutations should be reverted”, he said.

He said he would give a call to all farmers across the State, to confirm their ownership in land records. Mr. Joshi alleged that the State government had shut down the BHOOMI portal of computerisation of land records, making it impossible for farmers to check their records. Mr. Joshi later held a meeting with officers at the deputy commissioner office.

He told reporters that officials had told him that some errors were committed in issuing notices as the officers had relied on the 1974 gazette notification.

“I showed them the recent Supreme Court order that says mere claims by the Waqf Board can not be the basis of mutation,” he said. The Union Minister read the order in Kannada and English.

Some officers have included the name of Waqf Board as a claimant in Column 11 of their RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops). All those entries should be removed,” he demanded.