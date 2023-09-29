Stop release of water and hold special legislature session to discuss Cauvery issue, farmers tell Karnataka Chief Minister

September 29, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A delegation of Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and Kannada organisations on Friday placed five demands, including immediately stopping of release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, before the Congress government in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday held talks with samiti convener Kurubur Shantakumar, who led the Bengaluru bandh agitation on September 26, and a few farmers’ leaders at his official residence Krishna. The latter demanded that the government must convene a special session of the State legislature to send a strong message to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Centre stating that water would not be released till the adoption of a scientific “distress formula” on sharing of Cauvery water during the distress years.

Mr. Shantakumar and Mukhyamantri Chandru, former legislator and also convener of the samiti, demanded that the government put pressure for scrapping of CWMA, which was “functioning under pressure of different governments/political parties in different periods.”

On the lines of EC

They demanded setting up an independent body comprising experts in the field of environment, water resources, weather, and representatives of farmers organisations in the four States that come under the Cauvery basin. The independent body should be formed on the lines of the Election Commission of India, they suggested.

The other demand of the farmers was immediate issue of an order for taking up the work of the proposed Mekedatu reservoir, a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river in Kanakapura. The farmers demanded withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers, Kannada activists, and other people during the Cauvery protests across Karnataka.

Need vs availability

Mr. Siddaramaiah told the delegation that so far 43 tmcft of water has been released. It has been ordered that 123 tmcft of water should be released. “We have been protesting every time before the CWMA. We said that there is no water. We need 70 tmcft water for irrigation to sustain the crop and another 30 tmcft for drinking. Industries require three tmcft of water. The State has a total requirement of 106 tmcft. But we have only 50 tmcft of water,” Mr. Siddaramaiah explained.