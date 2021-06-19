Karnataka

Stop projecting party’s chief ministerial faces: DKS

With the next State Assembly election to be held in 2023, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday warned his party colleagues to refrain from projecting chief ministerial faces of the party.

Responding to MLA for Chamarajpet B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s attempts to project the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister, Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress would go to elections under the collective leadership and all leaders had been instructed to follow the party’s discipline.

“Some people may express personal opinions, but all that won’t be allowed,” Mr. Shivakumar said at a press meet. “Me, leaders such as Siddaramaiah, M. Mallikarjun Kharge, and G. Parameshwara will have aspirations and expectations. But our duty is to bring the Congress to power,” Mr. Shivakumar said.


