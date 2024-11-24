Stop projecting bypoll victory as a clean chit for your ‘irregularities’, BJP tells CM

Launching a counterattack at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his claims that the victory in the byelection was a vote against the propaganda by the Opposition over various irregularities, the BJP on Sunday maintained that the election mandate should not be considered as a “clean chit”.

“The inquiry against the Chief Minister over alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife is still going on. In such a situation, how can the bypoll results be construed as a clean chit to him?,” wondered Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok.

“The results cannot be a clean chit as it is the court that has to give the clean chit to Mr. Siddaramaiah,” he maintained.

Speaking to media persons in Srirangapatna taluk, Mr. Ashok alleged that the Congress had managed to win the byelections in three Assembly constituencies by pumping in a huge sum of money. “But despite knowing that they have won the bypolls by money power, Congress leaders are behaving as though they have conquered the universe,” Mr. Ashok ridiculed.

Accusing the Congress government of failing to deliver good administration, he alleged that the government had burdened the lives of common people by increasing the service charges in various sectors.

He also alleged that the Congress had failed to keep up its promises. “They came to power by taking out a padayatra demanding construction of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. But they have forgotten it now. Similarly, they accused the BJP dispensation of indulging in 40% commission for clearing contractors’ bills. But they themselves are indulging in massive corruption now,” he alleged.

If anybody raises these issues, then the Chief Minister will say they are indulging in propaganda, he alleged.

Expressing concern over some of the farmers’ RTCs getting a mention that their property is owned by the waqf board, he wanted to know if it would become a propaganda to question such moves.