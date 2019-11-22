Stop playing politics over Mahadayi issue, Raitha Sena tells parties

The Karnataka Raitha Sena has called on parties to shun playing politics over the Mahadayi river water sharing issue and strive unitedly to ensure justice to farmers and people.

Speaking to journalists here on Friday, Sena president Veeresh Sobaradmath said it was unfortunate that 28 Lok Sabha members from the State are succumbing to the pressure tactics of Goa on this issue.

Taking exception to Congress leader and former minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statements blaming the BJP of doing nothing to resolve this issue, Mr. Sobaradmath said instead of blaming others, let Mr. Shivakumar explain what he or the Congress did to resolve this issue when they were in power.

All three political parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — have been in power on different occasions and did nothing to resolve this issue.

Expressing reservations over the indifferent attitude of the Governor Vajubhai Vala, he said he has asked the Governor’s office to furnish information about the memoranda submitted to his office so far. If the Governor’s office fails to rely, the Sena will take legal course of action.