‘Stop milk and vegetable movement’

The Mahatma Gandhi Gruhakara Hitarakshan Vedika has demanded that the entry of essential commodities into six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region from neighbouring States be stopped to prevent any possible spread of coronavirus in the region.
State general secretary of the vedike Vaijnath S. Zalki submitted a memorandum to the Regional Commissioner seeking a ban on the transportation of milk, vegetables, fruits and foodgrains into the region from neighbouring Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Ballari share borders either with Maharashtra, Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
The vedike also urged the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to work out a strategy to ban the entry of milk vehicles and goods trucks from Maharashtra.
Mr. Zalki said that commercial vehicles ferrying essential commodities from these States would lead to high risk.
