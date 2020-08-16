Stop making baseless allegations, Karjol responds to Congress on D.J. Halli riots

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind M. Karjol addressing a public meeting at Sedam in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

KALABURAGI

16 August 2020 23:26 IST

Government will ban anti-national organisations, says Deputy Chief Minister

Responding to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar who had slammed the BJP government over the recent Bengaluru riots stating that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was blaming the Congress corporators just to cover up his failure in preventing violence, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol said that the State government was not “doing any politics” over the riots and asked the former to “first stop making baseless allegations”.

“Our government is not doing any politics over the Bengaluru riots. Police and the officers concerned have acted prudently and tried their best to control the mob. Mr. Shivakumar should first stop making baseless allegations against the State government in the matter,” he said. He was speaking to mediapersons at Sedam in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

“That the government is blackmailing BBMP Congress corporators by directing the police to issue notices to them in connection with the riots is false. The government is, in fact, identifying and curbing those elements who are working to disturb the unity and integrity of the nation. Mr. Shivakumar must uphold national unity and must not indulge in vote-bank politics,” he said.

To a question, the Deputy Chief Minister firmly asserted that the State government would definitely ban anti-national organisations which ever it might be and which worked against national interests. “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would shortly take a decision on this,” he said.