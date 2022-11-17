Stop issuing caste certificates: Valmiki community leader

November 17, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Yadgir

Leaders of Valmiki Nayak community urged the State government to stop issuing Schedule Caste certificates to Talwar and Pariwar of Kabbaliga community.

B. Shivappa, former IAS officer, and Mareppa Nayak Mogdampur, district president of Valmiki Nayak community, who held a press conference at Yadgir on Thursday, said that officers are started issuing ST certificates to Talwar and Pariwar, which are sub-castes of Kabbaliga community. But, it was the move which is against the Constitution.

The fact is that the Central government had passed gazette allowing Talwar and Pariwar, which are sub-caste of Valmiki Nayak community, to get certificates and not allowed to Kabbaliga sub-castes, they added.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had created confusion among people saying that government was issuing ST certificates to Talwar and Pariwar during the rally of Backward communities which was held at Kalaburagi recently, Mr. Mogdampur said.

Mr. Mogdampur also warned that they would protest at Ballari on November 20 during the ST community rally against the CM’s statement and seek clarification.