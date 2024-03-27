ADVERTISEMENT

Stop criticising PM, focus on governance, Yediyurappa tells Siddaramaiah

March 27, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The immediate challenge before the Congress is to retain its existence in the Lok Sabha elections, as that is likely to be washed away in the Modi wave, says the former Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa is with party candidate Jagadish Shettar during a campaign rally in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should stop his constant criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is unbecoming of a Chief Minister to keep on criticising the Prime Minister who is loved by all. Mr. Siddaramaiah should worry about his own party and the government, the former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“Some Congress leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, are busy constantly criticising the BJP. That is pointless. They should instead, focus on governance. And, the immediate challenge before the Congress is to retain its existence in the Lok Sabha elections, as that is likely to be washed away in the Modi wave. The BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State,” he said.

He was responding to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s criticism of Mr. Modi as a restless liar. “Mr. Siddaramaiah tends to think that he will be considered a great leader if he criticises Mr. Modi. But that is not true. Everybody loves Mr. Modi and no one will believe Mr. Siddaramaiah. Anyway, the people of the country remember all the lies told by the Congress leaders over the years,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to hold a meeting of party workers to prepare for the parliamentary poll campaign.

