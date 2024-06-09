Stop Congress leaders from calling for discontinuation of guarantee schemes: MLC writes to CM, Dy.CM

The calls for discontinuation of the ‘guarantee’ schemes in the State by some Congress leaders in the wake of the results of the Lok Sabha elections has been strongly opposed by party MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda.

Mr. Gooli Gowda has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asking for their immediate intervention to stop the Congress leaders from issuing public statements on the discontinuation of the pro-poor guarantee schemes, which, he said, would adversely impact people’s trust in the Congress.

Believing in the promise made by the Congress before the Assembly elections of 2023, the people of Karnataka voted the party to power by giving it an unprecedented 136 seats. The “revolutionary” guarantee schemes have become a model for the entire country, he said while pointing out that the ₹2,000 monthly financial aid being given to the woman head of poor families was helping them to pay the tuition of fees of their children and buy medicines.

Similarly, the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women, has enabled many families to visit pilgrimage centres in the State, leading to not only increasing the income of temples but also giving a boost to tourism and business in the surrounding areas.

Also, the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides free electricity for up to 200 units a month, provides several poor families a cushion against the biting price rise.

Despite the relief to the people of the State from the guarantee schemes, a few legislators, Ministers, and leaders of the Congress were openly calling for stopping them in the wake of the “slight” setback in the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Gooli Gowda regretted.

“I request the Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar to instruct the partymen against making such statements,” the MLC said.

Even though the Congress could win only nine seats in the State in the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Gooli Gowda argued that the party’s vote share had increased not only from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but also from the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Congress’ share of votes increased from 31.5% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 45.5% in the recently held elections. In contrast, the BJP’s vote share has fallen from 51.5% in 2019 to 46% now.

The Congress’ share of votes was 42.88% in the 2023 Assembly elections when the party won 136 seats against BJP’s 66 and JD(S)’ 19 seats. Hence, there has been a significant increase in the party’s vote share since the Assembly elections. “This proves that the people of the State have faith in the Congress,” Mr. Gooli Gowda argued.

The MLC’s statement comes a day after Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat M. Lakshman, who lost to BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, called for discontinuation of the guarantee schemes in the present form and restricting them only to the “genuinely needy” persons.

