Karnataka

Stones hurled at MLA Puttaraju’s house

Stones were hurled at the residence of Janata Dal (S) MLA C.S. Puttaraju, who represents Melkote Assembly constituency, in Pandavapura town late on Thursday night.

The window panes of the house were shattered in the incident. Also, a number of four-wheelers and other vehicles parked on the street near the MLA’s house were damaged.

CCTV footage from near the MLA’s residence showed two youngsters pelting stones. The Mandya district police said a case has been registered in Pandavapura police station and a probe was on.

Dismissing the incident as an act of miscreants, Mr. Puttaraju said there was no reason to suspect it was “politically motivated”. The miscreants had also targeted some vehicles parked on the street as well as a bus and a vehicle showroom.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 10:52:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/stones-hurled-at-mla-puttarajus-house/article36905816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY