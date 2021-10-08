Stones hurled at MLA Puttaraju’s house

Stones were hurled at the residence of Janata Dal (S) MLA C.S. Puttaraju, who represents Melkote Assembly constituency, in Pandavapura town late on Thursday night.

The window panes of the house were shattered in the incident. Also, a number of four-wheelers and other vehicles parked on the street near the MLA’s house were damaged.

CCTV footage from near the MLA’s residence showed two youngsters pelting stones. The Mandya district police said a case has been registered in Pandavapura police station and a probe was on.

Dismissing the incident as an act of miscreants, Mr. Puttaraju said there was no reason to suspect it was “politically motivated”. The miscreants had also targeted some vehicles parked on the street as well as a bus and a vehicle showroom.