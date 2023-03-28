ADVERTISEMENT

Stone-throwing at Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripur was a Congress conspiracy, says Chief Minister

March 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

‘You can see Congress leaders in video footage [of violent mob] captured by the police. I would like to know what D.K. Shivakumar has to say about it.’

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after launching a mega textiles park allocated under PM-MITRA Scheme. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the violence at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district and the stone-throwing at the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence in the town during a protest was a result of a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.

“Congress leaders provoked Banjara [Lambani] community youths to attack the residence of the former Chief Minister [B.S. Yediyurappa]. They held a meeting a day before and misled the Banjara community youths. I am telling this with proof. D.K. Shivakumar [president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] should give up telling lies,” Mr. Bommai said.

He was speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after launching a mega textiles park sanctioned by the Union government in Kalaburagi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can see Congress leaders in video footage [of violent mob] captured by the police. I would like to know what Mr. Shivakumar has to say about it,” Mr. Bommai said.

“We have done what the Congress could not do. We had proposed a mega textiles park in Kalaburagi about a year and half ago and we have realised it now. We have never considered political gains that the project would bring for the BJP,” Mr. Bommai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US