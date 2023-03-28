Stone-throwing at Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripur was a Congress conspiracy, says Chief Minister

March 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the violence at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district and the stone-throwing at the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence in the town during a protest was a result of a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.

“Congress leaders provoked Banjara [Lambani] community youths to attack the residence of the former Chief Minister [B.S. Yediyurappa]. They held a meeting a day before and misled the Banjara community youths. I am telling this with proof. D.K. Shivakumar [president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] should give up telling lies,” Mr. Bommai said.

He was speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after launching a mega textiles park sanctioned by the Union government in Kalaburagi.

“You can see Congress leaders in video footage [of violent mob] captured by the police. I would like to know what Mr. Shivakumar has to say about it,” Mr. Bommai said.

“We have done what the Congress could not do. We had proposed a mega textiles park in Kalaburagi about a year and half ago and we have realised it now. We have never considered political gains that the project would bring for the BJP,” Mr. Bommai said.